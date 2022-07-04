In a video shared by Twitter user @stephxvg, Halsey said: “I look at every single one of you and I don’t ever want you to ever be in a situation where you won’t have access to that.

“Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that. Whether it’s a life-threatening situation or it’s not, you deserve it.

“And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives.”