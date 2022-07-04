Halsey: “My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his”
Leah Sinclair
“Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion,” Halsey wrote. “The answer is firmly no.”
The US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade continues to shock the world as the country comes to terms with the aftermath of a ruling that strips away pregnant people’s constitutional right to an abortion.
It has resulted in people taking to social media and publications to share their own experiences – and Halsey has done the same in a recent op-ed.
The singer, who has shared their struggles with endometriosis and miscarriages in the past, penned a letter for Vogue where they revealed they miscarried three times before turning 24 and explained how they had an abortion that “saved my life”.
“It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy,” they wrote.
“One of my miscarriages required ‘aftercare’, a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention. During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life.”
Halsey gave birth to their first child, son Ender Ridley Aydin, in July 2021. In the open letter, they shared that they rewrote their will in the third trimester due to “my past experiences” which led to them wanting to be “prepared for the worst”.
“When Ender was born, the world went silent. My body, which I had loathed for years for routinely ‘failing’, had done everything right,” Halsey wrote.
“My life’s long chapter of miscarriages and abortions was reduced to a page in that moment. It was simply divided into ‘before’ this moment and all things that would come after it. Years of blood and pain and misery from near-perilous and unwanted pregnancies, then the euphoria of chosen motherhood.”
Addressing Roe v Wade and their own view on the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy, Halsey wrote: “Many people have asked me if, since carrying a child to term after years of struggling to do so, I have reconsidered my stance on abortion. The answer is firmly no. In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his.”
It comes after Halsey called out the ruling at a concert in Phoenix.
In a video shared by Twitter user @stephxvg, Halsey said: “I look at every single one of you and I don’t ever want you to ever be in a situation where you won’t have access to that.
“Some of the people I’m looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that. Whether it’s a life-threatening situation or it’s not, you deserve it.
“And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you’re gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives.”
Image: Getty