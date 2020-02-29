Halsey is fed up of the expectation to be “impulsive” and “spontaneous” in relationships

Anyone who has ever felt they have to play a certain role in a friendship or relationship will no doubt relate to Halsey’s honest words.

Halsey also revealed that she feels this reputation for being outspoken and exciting has led to people not wanting to be her friend because she is “drama by association”. This has led to Halsey feeling “disappointed” by some female singers in the #MeToo era, which she is an active voice in.

“Nobody wants to be my friend,” she says. “They’re scared I’m gonna pop off about something. I’m drama by association. I put myself out there with my peers; I don’t know if people really ever wanted to do the same with me. So I stopped wasting my energy.”

It just goes to show that whether a woman is “too boring” or “too outspoken”, she still can’t seem to win either way in 2020.