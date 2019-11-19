Halsey’s response to those pregnancy rumours is incredibly, painfully relatable
Halsey has explained the truth behind the photographs that started pregnancy rumours this week.
We love Halsey’s no-nonsense attitude to life. Whether it’s spreading body positivity by posing with armpit hair on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, or refusing to let anyone make her feel ashamed about having endometriosis – we’re always here to listen to what the musician has to say. So, when it came to addressing pregnancy rumours this week, we weren’t at all surprised to see that Halsey had a truly brilliant response.
The rumours started thanks to photos of Halsey’s boyfriend, Evan Peters, placing his hand on her stomach. As a woman’s body remains well and truly up for debate, even in 2019 (sigh), the photos quickly went viral on social media, with people speculating that Halsey was pregnant.
Although Halsey was under no obligation to respond to the rumours, she explained the relatable truth behind the photo.
“Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (19 November).
“Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes,” she later added.
That’s right: Halsey was beating the bloat after pancakes, thanks to her gluten intolerance. Anyone who knows the feeling will relate all too well. In fact, many fans have responded to the tweets by acknowledging just how relatable it is to have a “food baby”.
Many congratulated Halsey on her “food baby”.
People also pointed out just how quick the media is to speculate the smallest change in a woman’s body.
“Halsey: *eats pancakes*
“Stupid media: THIS JUST IN: HALSEY. IS. PREGNANT!” wrote one fan.
“You’re pregnant in the eyes of the media if you even glance at your stomach,” noted another fan.
“Imagine if a woman could have a body in peace ugh I’m sorry,” added a third.
This isn’t the first time that the singer has had to deny pregnancy rumours. Earlier this year, fans thought Halsey was pregnant after saying she had some “big news” to share.
And when a woman says she has big news, she’s obviously about to announce her pregnancy, right?
Wrong.
She followed up the tweet by writing: “People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. Gaining weight B. Acting weird than usual. Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! However STILL not pregnant!”
No doubt, a third round of pregnancy rumours will do the rounds at some point. But we won’t be surprised if Halsey finds it all too tedious to even acknowledge them when it happens.
