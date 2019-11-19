People

Halsey’s response to those pregnancy rumours is incredibly, painfully relatable

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Halsey denies pregnancy rumours

Halsey has explained the truth behind the photographs that started pregnancy rumours this week. 

We love Halsey’s no-nonsense attitude to life. Whether it’s spreading body positivity by posing with armpit hair on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, or refusing to let anyone make her feel ashamed about having endometriosis – we’re always here to listen to what the musician has to say. So, when it came to addressing pregnancy rumours this week, we weren’t at all surprised to see that Halsey had a truly brilliant response.

You may also like

VMAs 2019: Halsey’s red carpet rainbow roots is the political beauty trend we’ll all be copying

The rumours started thanks to photos of Halsey’s boyfriend, Evan Peters, placing his hand on her stomach. As a woman’s body remains well and truly up for debate, even in 2019 (sigh), the photos quickly went viral on social media, with people speculating that Halsey was pregnant. 

Although Halsey was under no obligation to respond to the rumours, she explained the relatable truth behind the photo. 

 “Still not pregnant. Still just allergic to gluten. Still love pancakes,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (19 November).

“Is it a boy? Is it a girl? It’s pancakes,” she later added. 

That’s right: Halsey was beating the bloat after pancakes, thanks to her gluten intolerance. Anyone who knows the feeling will relate all too well. In fact, many fans have responded to the tweets by acknowledging just how relatable it is to have a “food baby”.

Many congratulated Halsey on her “food baby”. 

People also pointed out just how quick the media is to speculate the smallest change in a woman’s body.

“Halsey: *eats pancakes*

“Stupid media: THIS JUST IN: HALSEY. IS. PREGNANT!” wrote one fan. 

“You’re pregnant in the eyes of the media if you even glance at your stomach,” noted another fan. 

“Imagine if a woman could have a body in peace ugh I’m sorry,” added a third.

This isn’t the first time that the singer has had to deny pregnancy rumours. Earlier this year, fans thought Halsey was pregnant after saying she had some “big news” to share. 

And when a woman says she has big news, she’s obviously about to announce her pregnancy, right?

Wrong. 

She followed up the tweet by writing: “People think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. Gaining weight B. Acting weird than usual. Jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! However STILL not pregnant!”

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

No doubt, a third round of pregnancy rumours will do the rounds at some point. But we won’t be surprised if Halsey finds it all too tedious to even acknowledge them when it happens.

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Halsey explains why her attitude to female friendships has changed

She has also talked about the "feminine rage" behind her new single.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Halsey responds to those asking why she’s decided to freeze her eggs

“People are like: ‘You’re 23, why do you need to do that? Why do you need to freeze your eggs?’”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

You need to see Halsey’s response to those John Mayer “romance” rumours

All hail Halsey.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Stylist Daily