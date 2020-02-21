All of these men were portrayed as complex and troubled individuals. Their mental health was questioned by armchair psychologists (over a third of the public already believes that people with a mental health problem are likely to be violent – despite the fact that people with severe mental illnesses are more likely to be victims, rather than perpetrators, of violent crime). They deserved context, we were told, and understanding. They needed to have their side of the story shared with the world.

The women they’d beaten, raped and killed did not get the same treatment. They were footnotes: their entire existence reduced to the role they played in a “complicated” man’s life.

“Did Hannah, the wife and mother, exist?” tweeted one reader on social media. “You’d be hard pressed to know from this article about a good Dad who showered his kids with love and was devastated and depressed when the relationship broke down because she left him for another man.”

With this thought in mind, some words on Hannah Clarke. She was a businesswoman, who had been running an Integr8 fitness facility in Capalaba. She had won gold and silver medals for trampolining at international events. She was a loving parent, describing herself as “an enthusiastic, passionate mother of three”. She and her children were violently attacked and killed on 19 February 2020.

Hannah and her children are the victims in this terrible story. Let’s not forget that, or them.

If you are worried about your relationship or that of a friend or family member, you can contact the Freephone 24-hour National Domestic Violence Helpline, run in partnership between Women’s Aid and Refuge, on 0808 2000 247 or visit www.womensaid.org.uk.

Image: Denys Argyriou