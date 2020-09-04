Fearne Cotton’s honest message on turning 39 is something to live by
Hollie Richardson
- Published
Fearne Cotton just celebrated turning 39, and her words on “not changing” are a reassuring read for anyone who feels societal pressures as they grow older.
Fearne Cotton always talks a lot of sense, especially when it comes to mental health.
Recently, the Happy Place podcaster has shared tips on how to lift your mood with bright colours, start the day with a cold shower for a mental health boost and deal with those pesky negative voices and feelings.
She’s also just shared her thoughts on turning 39 – and anyone who experiences stress or anxiety around celebrating birthdays and growing older will find a lot of reassurance in her words.
“This is 39,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself enjoying a morning hot drink in her kitchen on Thursday 3 September.
“Last night’s make up on. Hair breaking free. The only one up in the house. I probably won’t change but I’m always expanding and improving.”
Although societal pressures can often lead us to want to make changes and resolutions when we grow a year older, Cotton continues to remind us that it’s more than OK to just continue being exactly who you already are.
She explained:
“-I won’t let anyone dim my light
“-I will keep dying my hair pink
“-I will dress as I always have
“-I will keep loving with my whole heart
“-I’ll send over the top texts to people I adore
“-I’ll keep letting go and learning
“-I’ll say ‘I love you’ ‘I’m sorry’ ‘thank you’ ‘Fuck it’
“-I’ll keep trying
“-I’ll keep trying to not try so hard
“-I’ll keep being me
“This is 39.”
At a time when we so regularly berate ourselves for not reaching certain ‘milestones’ or being able to ‘adult’ properly, Cotton’s message is something to hold close and remember.
As long as we’re open to learn and develop as we go on, all we can ever really do is try our best.
Happy birthday, Fearne!
Images: Getty