Gregory Allen Howard, the screenwriter of Harriet, this month’s biopic of Tubman’s life, recalled the reaction to his script in 1994. “I was told how one studio head said in a meeting, ‘This script is fantastic. Let’s get Julia Roberts to play Harriet Tubman,’” Howard said, as per Entertainment Weekly. “When someone pointed out that Roberts couldn’t be Harriet, the executive responded, ‘It was so long ago. No one is going to know the difference.’”

1994 doesn’t seem that long ago, and yet for most of us it’s a year within our lifetimes. That these kinds of whitewashing attitudes existed within Hollywood, within our lifetimes, is shocking. And yet, these attitudes have existed in the film industry as recently as 2015, when Emma Stone was cast as an Asian woman in Aloha, or 2017, when Scarlett Johansson was also cast as an Asian woman in Ghost In The Shell.

Howard went on to stress that these kinds of attitudes have only shifted in the film industry since the success of films like 12 Years A Slave and Black Panther. “When 12 Years A Slave became a hit and did a couple hundred million dollars worldwide, I told my agent ‘You can’t say this kind of story won’t make money now’. Then Black Panther really blew the doors open,” Howard said.