Hesitant about getting therapy? Harry Styles has an important message for you

As much as Styles can always be relied upon to deliver sonic joy “on a summer evenin’”, the musician showed an altogether different side to his personality when he opened up about his mental health journey.

In a new interview with Better Homes & Gardens, Styles revealed that he started therapy five years ago. Taking the first step wasn’t easy: the musician was hesitant to seek help in the beginning for fear of being “a music industry cliché”.

“I thought it meant that you were broken,” he explained. “I wanted to be the one who could say I didn’t need it.”