For the past year the New York courts have been occupied with working through the charges against Harvey Weinstein. Now, a simultaneous investigation in Los Angeles has been launched, looking into eight cases of assault by the disgraced former studio mogul.

The New York trial is still yet to be fully heard and continues to have its commencement date pushed back. But each new week brings a fresh set of information about the case bring brought against the disgraced studio mogul, including this news about the separate Los Angeles investigation.

Weinstein is charged with five charges of sexual assault against two different women. The first took place in July 2006 and involved a forced oral sex act. In the second, which took place in 2013, he is accused of rape. (A third charge has been dismissed.)

Weinstein has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts and has denied the allegations.