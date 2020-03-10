Why Harvey Weinstein’s accusers want their $25 million settlement deal reconsidered

The letter continues: “While every survivor should have the ability to make her own choice as to whether to settle despite these glaring deficiencies, the proposed settlement will have a profoundly negative impact on those who voluntarily choose not to settle.”

“In sum, survivors are being presented with a ‘choice’ of accepting an unfair settlement that is a fraction of what was originally discussed and for which the main wrongdoers are paying nothing, or proceed against a company that has been stripped of all assets and against our sexual assaulter, whose defense will be funded by the very agreement that would otherwise have been turned down. There is nothing fair or just about this.”

The letter points out that only a small portion of the $25 million settlement deal will actually make it to the women themselves. Instead, about half ($12 million) of the funds will be paid to lawyers representing Weinstein and his brother Bob, as well as the board of directors of their business, The Weinstein Company. People who, according to the open letter, “turned a blind eye, allowing Harvey Weinstein to victimise us and so many others.”