Over two years later, the Harvey Weinstein case has yet to be resolved. Since the first allegations came out, hundreds of women have come forward to say they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein. Currently, Weinstein has been charged with five charges of sexual assault against two different women, in a case which is set to go to trial on 6 January. The disgraced former studio mogul has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts and has denied the allegations.

As the trial’s January start date edges closer, Weinstein has sparked outrage with a new series of comments he made during an interview with the New York Post, where he complained that his work promoting women had been “forgotten”.