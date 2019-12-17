Harvey Weinstein: Rose McGowan responds to “forgotten man” comments in a powerful statement
Harvey Weinstein’s latest comments about being a “forgotten man” sparked outrage online, and prompted a 23-strong group of the disgraced studio mogul’s accusers to share a statement describing the comments as an attempt to “gaslight society”.
In October 2017, Rose McGowan was one of a number of actors to come out and accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, after an investigation into decades allegations against him was published in a ground-breaking New York Times article. Just a few days later, she spoke out about the details of her complaint, accusing Weinstein of raping her. She also alleged that a top Amazon executive had ignored her when she spoke to them about the assault.
Over two years later, the Harvey Weinstein case has yet to be resolved. Since the first allegations came out, hundreds of women have come forward to say they were sexually harassed or assaulted by Weinstein. Currently, Weinstein has been charged with five charges of sexual assault against two different women, in a case which is set to go to trial on 6 January. The disgraced former studio mogul has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts and has denied the allegations.
As the trial’s January start date edges closer, Weinstein has sparked outrage with a new series of comments he made during an interview with the New York Post, where he complained that his work promoting women had been “forgotten”.
“I feel like the forgotten man. I made more movies directed by women and about women than any filmmaker, and I’m talking about 30 years ago,” he said. “I’m not talking about now when it’s vogue. I did it first! I pioneered it! It all got eviscerated because of what happened. My work has been forgotten.”
In response to Weinstein’s claims – which have been widely criticised and denounced on social media – 23 of the women who have accused him of sexual assault said the disgraced studio mogul is “trying to gaslight society” in a collective statement.
“Harvey Weinstein is trying to gaslight society again,” the statement read. “He says in a new interview he doesn’t want to be forgotten. Well, he won’t be. He will be remembered as a sexual predator and an unrepentant abuser who took everything and deserves nothing.”
The statement continued: “He will be remembered by the collective will of countless women who stood up and said enough. We refuse to let this predator rewrite his legacy of abuse.”
Rose McGowan was among the 23 women who signed the statement, alongside other women actors who have accused Weinstein such as Rosanna Arquette and Ashley Judd.
Taking to Twitter to share her own thoughts on the comments, McGowan addressed Weinstein directly in a powerful statement.
“I didn’t forget you, Harvey. My body didn’t forget you,” she wrote. “I wish it could. I refused to sign an NDA after it happened because I knew I would come for you. And I did.
“This is about stopping a prolific rapist. You.”
Speaking to Stylist earlier this year, McGowan reflected on the strength she’s gained over the last couple of years – and explained how she’s finally learnt to “own it”.
“I wish I had owned my power more,” she said when asked what she wished she’d paid more attention to 10 years ago. “I wish I wasn’t scared of my own strength. For a long time, I knew I was a very strong person and I was almost kind of shy and scared of it, and then finally I just had to own it. I figured it’s a much better way to be.”
Yet again, McGowan proves her strength in the face of adversity – and it’s inspiring to watch.
