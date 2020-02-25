Harvey Weinstein faces charges in LA after guilty verdict in New York

The high-profile criminal trial of Harvey Weinstein in New York came to an end on 24 February when the former movie mogul was convicted of two of the five charges against him, including rape in the third-degree.

Weinstein, who has been remanded until sentencing on 11 March, could now face up to 25 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender.

While that chapter of his criminal prosecution is nearly over – pending his sentencing and the right to appeal his conviction, which his lawyers have said he will do – another is only just beginning nearly 3,000 miles away, in Los Angeles.