“I realise now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships, and to lash out at the people around me. I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step programme and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control.”

He added: “My meditation and focus on looking inward has helped me balance my emotions. The whole process has been overwhelming, but I am working every day to stay level.”

Weinstein declined to show empathy for his accusers. “While I do have many empathetic opinions regarding many people, I am following the advice of my lawyers on the eve of my trial to not offer any commentary on this,” he wrote. He also blamed “the help of media” for contributing to “the public’s biggest misconceptions” of him.