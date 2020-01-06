Harvey Weinstein trial: Will he really be able to make a career comeback?
Jessica Rapana
As Harvey Weinstein’s trial begins, the disgraced studio mogul is convinced a career comeback is right around the corner.
More than two years after the bombshell allegations that rocked Hollywood and triggered the Me Too movement, Harvey Weinstein’s trial begins in New York today. However, the disgraced studio mogul has revealed he is already planning his comeback in the film industry if cleared on all charges.
In what is likely to be one of the most high-profile trials of the century, a jury will hear the charges against Weinstein, which include predatory sexual assault, a criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and third-degree rape. The charges concern the alleged assaults on two different women, one in 2006 and another in 2013.
More than 80 women, including Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, Angelina Jolie and Cara Delevingne have made claims of sexual misconduct, assault and even rape against the former movie mogul, who has entered a plea of not guilty on all counts and has denied the allegations.
The long-awaited trial, which could see dozens of women called by prosecutors to establish a pattern of behaviour, is expected to last at least two months, and will begin will two weeks of jury selection, according to the New York Times. If convicted, Weinstein faces a long sentence.
Days out from his trial, however, Weinstein said he believed he could rebuild his career if cleared of the charges. “It will take a bit of work to build back to it,” he told CNN via email. “If I can get back to doing something good and building places that help heal and comfort others, I intend to do so.”
“I realise now that I was consumed with my work, my company and my drive for success. This caused me to neglect my family, my relationships, and to lash out at the people around me. I have been in rehab since October 2017, and have been involved in a 12-step programme and meditation. I have learned to give up my need for control.”
He added: “My meditation and focus on looking inward has helped me balance my emotions. The whole process has been overwhelming, but I am working every day to stay level.”
Weinstein declined to show empathy for his accusers. “While I do have many empathetic opinions regarding many people, I am following the advice of my lawyers on the eve of my trial to not offer any commentary on this,” he wrote. He also blamed “the help of media” for contributing to “the public’s biggest misconceptions” of him.
In a statement last week, Time’s Up deemed the trial “critical to show that predators everywhere will be held accountable and that speaking up can bring about real change.
“We refused to be silenced and will continue to speak out until this unrepentant abuser is brought to justice.”
Images: Getty