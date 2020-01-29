Haley, a former production assistant for the Weinstein Company, is one of the two women whose accusations are at the heart of the charges against Weinstein.

On 28 January, she testified that the film producer had allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on her at his Soho apartment in 2006.

Haley told the court how Weinstein had allegedly tried to kiss her and when she tried to walk away, he had pushed her into a bedroom and on to a bed. “Every time I tried to get off the bed he would push me back and hold me down,” she said. “At this point I realised what was happening. I’m being raped.”

Haley testified that she met Weinstein in her 20s in 2004 at the premiere of The Aviator and after they crossed paths again in 2006 at the Cannes Film Festival, he helped secure a job for her on the set of Project Runway.

She alleged that when she went to Weinstein’s SoHo apartment in 2006 for what she thought was a meeting to talk about her career, he pushed her on to a bed and forced his mouth onto her vagina. She said he continued even after she tried to get him to stop and told him she was on her period.

“It was as if he didn’t believe me,” she told the court, adding that he pulled out her tampon. “I was in so much shock at the time that I just checked out at that point. I just checked out and endured it because that was the only safe thing to do.”

Later that summer, she said she had met Weinstein at his hotel room in New York. She alleged that he took her hand and led her to the bed. Then she cried and just “laid there” while they had intercourse.

Weinstein allegedly called her degrading names such as “bitch” and “whore” which were “supposed to turn me on”. ”I was just lying there motionless and just saying, ‘I’m not a bitch, I’m not a whore’.”

Haley also testified that she had changed her surname from Haleyi because she wanted to be more generic after going public with her accusations against Weinstein at a news conference in 2017.