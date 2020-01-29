Harvey Weinstein trial: the chilling testimonies of the six women who appeared in court
Jessica Rapana
More than 80 women have accused disgraced studio mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Six of these women will testify against him at his criminal trial. These are their stories in their own words.
Six women are slated to testify against Harvey Weinstein in what is likely to be one of the most high-profile criminal trial of the century.
While more than 80 women have accused the disgraced studio mogul of sexual misconduct – or worse – the New York trial, which is expected to last around two months, is specifically centred on two alleged incidents.
The first involves forced oral sex in 2006 in Weinstein’s SoHo apartment. The second was the alleged rape or a woman in a hotel room in 2013. Four other women will also testify against him.
According to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr, these charges carry “a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment”.
Weinstein has entered a plea of not guilty.
Here, Stylist shares the harrowing testimonies of the six women who were brave enough to face their alleged monster in court.
Anabella Sciorra
The Sopranos actor Annabella Sciorra held her arms above her head, her wrists locked together, as she explained to the court that this was how Weinstein allegedly pinned her to the bed before raping her.
“He took my hands and put them over my head to hold them back,” Sciorra said. “Then he got on top of me and he raped me.”
The alleged attack took place in the winter of 1993 to 1994, after Sciorra had been at dinner with a group of people, including Weinstein. Sciorra recalled how Weinstein had offered her a ride home to her Gramercy Park apartment. After he dropped her off, she went inside put on a white cotton nightgown, a family heirloom from Italy, before she heard a knock at the door – it was Weinstein.
The film producer began taking off his shirt, she said. “Then he grabbed me. He led me into the bedroom and he shoved me on the bed. I was punching him, I was kicking him, I was trying to take him away from me. He took my hands and put my hands over my head. He raped me. I was trying to fight but I couldn’t because he had my hands locked.”
Sciorra told the jury that Weinstein allegedly ejaculated on her nightgown, before saying: “I have perfect timing.” Then, she said, Weinstein allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on her, saying: “This is for you”.
“It was so disgusting that my entire body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. It was like a seizure,” Sciorra said.
“I wished I’d never opened the door”.
Miriam Haley
Haley, a former production assistant for the Weinstein Company, is one of the two women whose accusations are at the heart of the charges against Weinstein.
On 28 January, she testified that the film producer had allegedly forcibly performed oral sex on her at his Soho apartment in 2006.
Haley told the court how Weinstein had allegedly tried to kiss her and when she tried to walk away, he had pushed her into a bedroom and on to a bed. “Every time I tried to get off the bed he would push me back and hold me down,” she said. “At this point I realised what was happening. I’m being raped.”
Haley testified that she met Weinstein in her 20s in 2004 at the premiere of The Aviator and after they crossed paths again in 2006 at the Cannes Film Festival, he helped secure a job for her on the set of Project Runway.
She alleged that when she went to Weinstein’s SoHo apartment in 2006 for what she thought was a meeting to talk about her career, he pushed her on to a bed and forced his mouth onto her vagina. She said he continued even after she tried to get him to stop and told him she was on her period.
“It was as if he didn’t believe me,” she told the court, adding that he pulled out her tampon. “I was in so much shock at the time that I just checked out at that point. I just checked out and endured it because that was the only safe thing to do.”
Later that summer, she said she had met Weinstein at his hotel room in New York. She alleged that he took her hand and led her to the bed. Then she cried and just “laid there” while they had intercourse.
Weinstein allegedly called her degrading names such as “bitch” and “whore” which were “supposed to turn me on”. ”I was just lying there motionless and just saying, ‘I’m not a bitch, I’m not a whore’.”
Haley also testified that she had changed her surname from Haleyi because she wanted to be more generic after going public with her accusations against Weinstein at a news conference in 2017.
This story will be updated as more women testify in court.
