It was an undeniably powerful moment. Standing shoulder-to-shoulder on the steps of Los Angeles City Hall, 11 women came together to issue their response to Harvey Weinstein’s guilty verdict.

Their names? Sarah Ann Masse, Rosanna Arquette, Melissa Sagemiller Nesic, Louisette Geiss, Louise Godbold, Lauren Sivan, Lauren O’Connor, Larissa Gomes, Katherine Kendall, Jessica Barth and Caitlin Dulany. Throughout this high-profile investigation and trial, though, we have known them collectively (among others) as the “Silence Breakers”. Because all of them have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

Once upon a time, Weinstein was untouchable, and his predatory behaviour was something of an open secret in Hollywood. Indeed, it was even the source of many high-profile jokes, as a compilation of clips – all of which were originally released sometime in the past two decades – recently exposed. The footage included Seth MacFarlane’s comments at the 2013 Oscars, which saw him read out the names of the women who would be in competition for Best Supporting Actress and applauding them for making it that far.