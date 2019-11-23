Hayley Bieber’s relatable attitude to birthday plans is a huge relief
- Hollie Richardson
Hailey Bieber has been totally honest about why she doesn’t want to throw a big birthday party this year – and we can relate.
Birthday party plans are meant to fill us with joy, right? Booking a venue, sending a Facebook event invite to friends, picking out a new outfit, practicing your “oh, what a lovely present” face in the mirror – it’s all part of the annual excitement.
Except the reality is that for many of us, it’s a total headache. That’s why, when Stylist celebrated our 10th anniversary last month, we made cases for both loving and hating your birthday. Because, ultimately, you can celebrate the day of your birth however the hell you want to.
And yet, there still seems to be this expectation to bring out the balloons, party hats and cake. The pressure is oh-so-very real.
So we were totally relieved to read that even Hailey Bieber – a woman with enough money, outifts, contacts and friends to throw the party of all parties – just felt “too tired” to celebrate big this year.
Bieber, whose birthday was on Friday (22 November), spoke to Highsnobiety about her plans to celebrate. She wanted to pay homage to the basketball player Michael Jordan on her 23rd birthday, as 23 had been the number on Jordan’s back throughout his career (because, why not?).
“It’s my Jordan year. I’m turning 23, and I had this idea where I was going to throw a Jordan party and everyone would have to wear Jordan,” she explained.
And then, in one of the most relatable answers ever given by a celebrity, she added: “But I’m just too tired, I don’t want to entertain people.”
Just to reiterate: it’s perfectly OK to not want to do something big for your birthday. And, yes, tiredness is definitely a good enough excuse.
Bieber also went on to explain what she wants to achieve during her next year on this planet, including more charity work that helps women.
“In 2019, I was having this internal struggle. I felt like I’m not doing enough or I’m not using enough of my platform or voice to talk to young women, or talk about things that matter,” she said.
She added: “I’m really passionate about talking to young women. Women supporting women has become such a big conversation but there’s still so much we can do. There’s no reason there needs to be this girl against girl drama, and social media makes it way worse.
“There’s no reason why we cant be kind to each other.”
Happy birthday, Hailey.
