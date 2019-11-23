Hayley Bieber’s relatable attitude to birthday plans is a huge relief

Birthday party plans are meant to fill us with joy, right? Booking a venue, sending a Facebook event invite to friends, picking out a new outfit, practicing your “oh, what a lovely present” face in the mirror – it’s all part of the annual excitement.

Except the reality is that for many of us, it’s a total headache. That’s why, when Stylist celebrated our 10th anniversary last month, we made cases for both loving and hating your birthday. Because, ultimately, you can celebrate the day of your birth however the hell you want to.

And yet, there still seems to be this expectation to bring out the balloons, party hats and cake. The pressure is oh-so-very real.

So we were totally relieved to read that even Hailey Bieber – a woman with enough money, outifts, contacts and friends to throw the party of all parties – just felt “too tired” to celebrate big this year.