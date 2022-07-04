It was heralded as the biggest, most joyous and inclusive parade ever, and as over a million people took to the streets for London Pride at the weekend, the nation saw what a valuable contribution the LGBTQ+ community makes to the UK.

As LGBTQ+ community groups marched from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace on the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade in London, the party spirit was in full swing with thousands of people revellers spreading love for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating the state of progress. But while Pride is undoubtedly a party, it’s also a reminder that there’s a very real need to protest for change and fight for equal rights.