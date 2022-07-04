The cast of Heartstopper shut down anti-LGBTQ+ protesters at the London Pride parade, and it was everything
The cast of Netflix’s hit coming-of-age show Heartstopper stood up to anti-LGBTQ+ protesters at the London Pride parade with a joyful, defiant dance party, and the internet can’t get enough.
It was heralded as the biggest, most joyous and inclusive parade ever, and as over a million people took to the streets for London Pride at the weekend, the nation saw what a valuable contribution the LGBTQ+ community makes to the UK.
As LGBTQ+ community groups marched from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall Palace on the 50th anniversary of the UK’s first Pride parade in London, the party spirit was in full swing with thousands of people revellers spreading love for the LGBTQ+ community and celebrating the state of progress. But while Pride is undoubtedly a party, it’s also a reminder that there’s a very real need to protest for change and fight for equal rights.
Nowhere was this perhaps more evident than in an astonishing moment in which the cast of Netflix’s coming-of-age drama Heartstopper took a defiant stand against anti-LGBTQ+ protesters on Saturday afternoon with an impromptu Whitney Houston dance party in the street.
In the now-viral clip, a rainbow-clad Joe Locke (Charlie Spring) and Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope) can be seen dancing joyfully to I Wanna Dance With Somebody in front of a group of homophobic protesters who stood with banners bemoaning the ‘LGBT agenda in schools’.
Following a small altercation in which one protester is involved in a tug-of-war with another parade-goer over a flag, the cast members, including Kit Connor (Nick Nelson), Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson) and Jenny Walser (Tori Spring), can be seen blowing kisses and jumping up and down with renewed energy, with some of them proudly raising their middle fingers at the protesters.
The footage quickly went viral on Twitter, with people praising the cast for spreading love in the face of hatred. “The Heartstopper cast at London Pride flipping off homophobic protesters is my new favourite thing,” wrote one person. “Such a power move from the Heartstopper cast today at Pride showing anti-LGBTQIA+ protesters that love is love. Really such a special thing to see on my timeline!” added another.
Connor also shared footage of the incident, praising his co-stars for moving right in front of the protesters: “Uhhh I was videoing and screaming at them but please don’t be mistaken, it wasn’t ‘Kit Connor and the rest of the cast’, it was @joelocke03 and @SebastianCroft front and centre. Please give them the credit for doing something so powerful.”
Locke also shared footage of the incident, writing that he “had to do [his] job properly”.
Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, Heartstopper follows the story of the recently outed Charlie as he falls in love with Nick Nelson, a popular rugby player he sits next to in class. The series, which has a rare 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, has received critical acclaim for its joyful representation of the teen LGBTQ+ community and has already been renewed for a second and third season. After watching the cast living it up at Pride, we might just have to rewatch season one all over again.
