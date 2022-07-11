Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney brilliantly calls out Boris Johnson at Trans Pride
- Leah Sinclair
Published
The actor gave a speech at Trans Pride where she discussed the importance of trans representation.
If you were in or around central London last weekend, you might have been fortunate to witness and partake in Trans+ Pride.
The celebration saw thousands take to the streets of London on 9 July to protest for trans rights with many donning flowers, flags and signs that highlighted the trans community as the city was awash with colour for the event.
A number of brilliant speeches also took place throughout the day – with one, in particular, standing out.
Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney was among the speakers at Trans Pride, where she spoke of the importance of trans representation – and she had a few words to say to Boris Johnson.
“I love this so much. This is my first London Trans Pride. I feel so connected to my community – more than ever,” she said.
“And if the government is trying to eradicate us, we’re all here, and we’re just duplicating. Look at how many of us there are,” before adding: “Boris, bye! Bye!”
Finney also discussed the significance of her role as Elle in Heartstopper.
“I was cast as Elle – for those of you who haven’t seen [Heartstopper], she’s a Black trans girl – she’s just moved to an all-girls’ school and she’s trying to navigate the world in a society that’s trying to eradicate her…”
“Having this representation on screen has made me realise how impactful it is. The industry is changing because I’m here. And how many of you have seen Doctor Who? Yes, that’s also a moment and that’s another show where my character is trans.”
“So Boris, I hope you see Heartstopper; I hope you see Doctor Who, because I exist. And I know you know I exist. We all exist. And we’re not going anywhere. Period.”
LGBTQ+ people still face discrimination and bullying in the workplace, and according to an extensive report by Stonewall, if you’re Black, Asian or minority ethnic, trans or disabled, the likelihood of facing harassment is even greater.
The conversation around the trans community’s rights is rarely reflected by the media – and this was further discussed in a recent post from activist Munroe Bergdorf.
Taking to Instagram, Bergdorf said: “20,000+ people marched through central London for London Trans Pride and most of the mainstream British media, both liberal and conservative titled, have blocked virtually all reporting on it.
“It speaks volumes that the only time we hear about the trans community in the media is when we are presented as ‘an issue’, ‘a debate’ or ‘a culture war’. Yet when 20,000+ community members and copious allies shut down roads and march through the centre of the capital city of the UK….nothing.
“The British press are NOT to be believed when it comes to reporting on trans rights. Their bias is aligned with our erasure and disenfranchisement. Things ARE changing, but trans joy doesn’t sell papers… Transophoia sells. Fear sells. Hate sells. Resist.”
Image: Getty