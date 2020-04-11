The word “unprecedented” is bandied around a lot at the moment, and with good reason. We have never known such a relentlessly awful run of news, such extreme social lockdown measures, such a brooding sense of worry over lurking unknowns.

Even when we’re “fine” – i.e. lucky enough not to be exposed to coronavirus in our daily working lives, not to have loved ones affected by it – we’re not actually always fine. It’s a lot to get used to, even as we resolve to get our heads down, stay busy and be positive. Because really, what have we got to complain about?