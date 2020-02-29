Helen Mirren just hit the nail on the head about the treatment of Meghan Markle

“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured,” Mirren told Variety. “What a lovely addition. Didn’t seem to be neurotic.”

She continued: “So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct… And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time.

Mirren added: “They’ll find another victim … probably me.”