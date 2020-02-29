Helen Mirren just hit the nail on the head about the treatment of Meghan Markle
Hollie Richardson
- Published
Dame Helen Mirren just expertly called out the tabloids over their treatment of Meghan Markle.
When Prince Harry and Meghan announced they will be stepping down from their royal titles and duties, everybody had an opinion. Unfortunately a lot of these opinions were loaded with hate and racism – especially those found in the tabloids.
And, despite the couple’s intentions to move away (literally to Canada) in an attempt to escape this scrutiny, we’re still seeing headlines that call Meghan “spiteful” and “pretentious”. As one Stylist writer pointed out earlier this week, Meghan is still being treated like a pantomime villain.
But if there’s one person who can expertly sum up the problem with this sort of treatment: it’s Dame Helen Mirren. The actor, who of course played the titular role in The Queen, just perfectly called out the tabloids over everything that’s happened since Harry met Meghan.
“Meghan Markle was a fantastic addition to the royal family – charming, did everything right, was gracious, was sweet natured,” Mirren told Variety. “What a lovely addition. Didn’t seem to be neurotic.”
She continued: “So, I think it is a loss in a way, but at the same time I think their instincts are absolutely correct… And I think it will all, hopefully, sort itself out, and the tabloid pearl-clutchers will get over their trauma at not having someone to attack all the time.
Mirren added: “They’ll find another victim … probably me.”
Mirren isn’t the only celebrity to come out in support of Meghan.
Stormzy recently said: “I’m not super into the royal family but Meghan is a sweet woman, lovely, she does her thing. I haven’t heard her say anything crazy and they just hate her.”
And Matt Haig described her as an “inspiration”, saying: “You don’t have to put up with bullshit because it is ‘expected’ or because it is ‘part of the job’ or it ‘comes with the territory’. Live your life in accord with your own terms, not the terms of haters.”
Basically, Mirren just nailed it. But of course she did.
Images: Getty