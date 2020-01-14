Helen Mirren’s sharing her Bradford experience on Instagram, and we can’t get enough

There are some places you would expect to spot an A-list Hollywood actor, and there are some that you would… not.

For example, if you booked a table at The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA, or The Ivy in London’s West End you might think there was a decent chance of spotting a famous face. But, you probably wouldn’t expect to stumble across someone who has, say, been awarded an Academy Award, an Emmy and a Tony (and is one of the few actors to do so) in your local curry house in Bradford.

But then again, Helen Mirren has never played by the rules, has she?