Helen Mirren just had the perfect response to being mistaken for Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend

Because Keanu Reeves is the internet’s boyfriend, it naturally became front page news this week that the internet’s boyfriend has a new girlfriend.

Reeves walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala hand-in-hand with poet and artist Alexandra Grant this week. The couple look blissfully happy together, and why shouldn’t they? To paraphrase Hugh Bonneville in Notting Hill: “That’s nice. Well, you know, anybody saying they want to go out with you is… pretty great. Isn’t it?”

The internet, being the murky, swampy scum-soup that it is, responded differently. Though there were many Reeves (and Grant) fans who celebrated the relationship and noted how happy the couple seemed, others questioned Reeves’ for choosing a partner who looked “too old” for him. Despite the fact that, at 46, she is nine years younger than him. “She looks like his mother,” one troll quipped. Another added: “I hope he finds someone younger so he can have children.” (Read our response to these bridge-dwellers here).