People

Helen Mirren just had the perfect response to being mistaken for Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published

She has no time for any ageist nonsense when it comes to her friend’s new relationship.

Because Keanu Reeves is the internet’s boyfriend, it naturally became front page news this week that the internet’s boyfriend has a new girlfriend.

Reeves walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala hand-in-hand with poet and artist Alexandra Grant this week. The couple look blissfully happy together, and why shouldn’t they? To paraphrase Hugh Bonneville in Notting Hill: “That’s nice. Well, you know, anybody saying they want to go out with you is… pretty great. Isn’t it?”

The internet, being the murky, swampy scum-soup that it is, responded differently. Though there were many Reeves (and Grant) fans who celebrated the relationship and noted how happy the couple seemed, others questioned Reeves’ for choosing a partner who looked “too old” for him. Despite the fact that, at 46, she is nine years younger than him. “She looks like his mother,” one troll quipped. Another added: “I hope he finds someone younger so he can have children.” (Read our response to these bridge-dwellers here).

You may also like

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant: why the online reaction to their relationship is disappointing, but predictable

There was also the other corner of the internet who mistook Grant for Helen Mirren because, well, we can only assume because they both are women who have grey hair? 

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the 'X Artists' books launch at Palais De Tokyo on November 10, 2017
Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant attend the 'X Artists' books launch at Palais De Tokyo on November 10, 2017

“Helen Mirren is sexy, Keanu’s lady is sexy,” one tweet read. “But at first glance I really thought she was Helen, and let’s face it Alexandra does look older than 46. Still beautiful and brilliant, but just looks older.”

Hollywood! As comedian Whitney Cummings wrote on Twitter: “The fact that some people are mistaking Keanu Reeves age appropriate girlfriend with Helen Mirren is wild. In Hollywood, if you’re not 24 you might as well be 70.” 

Mirren, herself, doesn’t have time for this ageist nonsense. Speaking on the red carpet at the premiere for her new movie The Good Liar, Mirren told Entertainment Tonight that she found the comparisons “very flattering”.

“That was very flattering on me, you know, because she’s obviously lovely,” Mirren enthused. She added that, given Reeves has previously worked with Mirren’s husband, director Taylor Hackford, she knows Reeves “very well” and counts him as a friend.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

“He is just the most adorable, lovely person,” she added. “So she’s a lucky girl and I’m sure that he’s a lucky boy”. 

Well said, Helen. 

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

Recommended by Hannah-Rose Yee

People

“The online reaction to Keanu Reeves’ new girlfriend is disappointing, but predictable”

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant’s relationship has triggered a wave of disgusting comments on social media.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Careers

Helen Mirren has three pieces of career advice for young women

And, yes, they’re every bit as badass as you’d expect…

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Keanu Reeves is an internet hero thanks to his “hands-off” photos with women

These photos prove Reeves is the male feminist that Hollywood needs

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Helen Mirren on lacking confidence and self-esteem

“I thought I looked stupid when I smiled”

Posted by
Amy Swales
Published
Beauty

Helen Mirren on the surprise beauty ritual that boosted her confidence

"It’s made a huge difference"

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Stylist Daily