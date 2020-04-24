Help the elderly during the coronavirus crisis with with Vicky McClure’s Singing For The Brain
Hollie Richardson
Worrying about elderly relatives and friends during lockdown? You can show support by joining Vicky McClure and getting involved with next week’s Singing For The Brain.
Many of us are particularly worried about our parents and grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic. Along with anxieties over them catching Covid-19, many of us are concerned about them feeling lonely as we continue to keep social distancing during lockdown. It can be particularly worrying if you have a relative living with dementia.
NHS workers, care home workers and key workers are the national heroes going above and beyond to look after our elderly. But the best thing many of us can do right now is simply stay home. This can make us feel pretty helpless, but it really is the biggest action we can take.
But there is one more thing we can take part in to help our elderly during this time, and it involves actor Vicky McClure.
Alzheimer’s Society is inviting people across the UK to warm up their vocal chords and unite with people with dementia for a broadcast of a virtual Singing For The Brain session live on Facebook on Thursday 30 April at 3pm. People can vote in advance for their favourite songs for inclusion in a Facebook poll in the run-up to the event.
McClure, who is an Alzheimer’s Society Ambassador, will be joining the live session. She said: “People affected by dementia are finding it tough in these surreal times and support provided by Alzheimer’s Society is needed now more than ever before.”
She added: “Music and singing are fantastic activities for people living with dementia, and I am so excited that Alzheimer’s Society is bringing a Singing For The Brain session direct to people across the UK that is open to all.
“I hope that everyone at home will join people affected by dementia by warming up their vocal chords and taking part in the session next Thursday.”
Music and social interaction has a huge positive impact on mood and the coronavirus pandemic has prevented groups from happening face-to-face. That’s why this is such a lovely way to connect with others and lift spirits.
So get practising in the shower, ready for the singalong!
Donations to Alzheimer’s Society’s Emergency Appeal can be made here, and you can find more information and guidance about dementia here.
