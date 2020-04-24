Many of us are particularly worried about our parents and grandparents during the coronavirus pandemic. Along with anxieties over them catching Covid-19, many of us are concerned about them feeling lonely as we continue to keep social distancing during lockdown. It can be particularly worrying if you have a relative living with dementia.

NHS workers, care home workers and key workers are the national heroes going above and beyond to look after our elderly. But the best thing many of us can do right now is simply stay home. This can make us feel pretty helpless, but it really is the biggest action we can take.