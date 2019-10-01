Holliday Grainger is currently confusing the whole nation in her new BBC surveillance thriller, The Capture.

She plays the ambitious and curious DI Rachel Carey, who’s trying to solve a kidnapping case in a world of false news and fake evidence. The problem is that she’s just as confused as the viewers are.

If you haven’t even watched the first episode of the six-part series yet, you should probably catch up (no pressure), because we’re already on episode four.