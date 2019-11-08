Brita Fernandez Schmidt sees bravery every day. Here’s her advice for facing challenge head on and building a sisterhood.

Currently, there are more conflicts going on in the world than ever before. Even in our own country, where there’s no physical war, there isn’t exactly peace. Given this state of unrest in our world, sometimes simply getting through every day requires bravery — but how do we find that? There’s only one woman who could answer that for us: Brita Fernandez Schmidt, executive director of Women for Women, a charity very close to Stylist’s heart that helps women in countries facing conflict and development. Every day she sees, talks to or hears about the women who have had to face the most challenging of circumstances. “But we should not make assumptions,” Schmidt says. “We live in different circumstances and experience different things but the drive and hope we have is the same.”

At Stylist Live LUXE, Schmidt told the story of the latest of brave women she has met: Kangyang, from northern Nigeria. Her village has been a battle ground for many years, and she lost both her husband and her 11 year old son to the conflict. Left alone with a three month baby, she was brave enough to turn to Women for Women. “We offer what we can, but it’s up to her to take the step. To be brave enough to believe that after the horror she can somehow rebuild her life,” says Schmidt. That’s a lesson we all need. “To take that step. Even for us, there’s something you’ve always wanted to do but you never get around to it because it takes gut and bravery.” Here, Schmidt shared the five ingredients she believes everyone needs in order to be brave.