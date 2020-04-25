It’s our fifth weekend on lockdown in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.

While many of us seem to have adapted to this new way of living, it’s completely understandable if you’re feeling frustrated, angry or anxious.

Psychologist Hope Bastine recently explained “the change curve” to Stylist, which outlines the five stages as: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.

We’re all getting through this in our own ways, at different paces, in unique circumstances. There’s no right or wrong way to feel.