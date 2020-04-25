How to deal with anger during the coronavirus crisis: Fearne Cotton shares her brilliant tips
- Hollie Richardson
Published
Fearne Cotton has shared a relatable Instagram post about the anger and frustration she’s been experiencing.
It’s our fifth weekend on lockdown in the UK during the coronavirus pandemic.
While many of us seem to have adapted to this new way of living, it’s completely understandable if you’re feeling frustrated, angry or anxious.
Psychologist Hope Bastine recently explained “the change curve” to Stylist, which outlines the five stages as: denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance.
We’re all getting through this in our own ways, at different paces, in unique circumstances. There’s no right or wrong way to feel.
The weekend might also be exacerbating things: no one wants to be stuck inside while the sun is shining and the birds are singing. Even though we know it’s the right thing to do during this awful time to help the NHS and save lives, it’s OK to admit that social distancing is hard.
If you find yourself at the anger stage of the curve, or you’re having a bit of an emotional dip, Fearne Cotton has shared some top advice on what to do to help alleviate negative feelings.
Sharing a photo on Instagram, the Happy Place creator Cotton explained her mood, saying: “Today I woke up with anger and frustration in my bones. Not sure why. Maybe accumulative, from the past or perhaps a control freak Virgo wildly out of control.”
She then described how to address this state-of-mind, writing: “I exercised it out of my body. Stomped it out of my feet, pumped it out of my lungs, beat it out of my heart. I feel 80% lighter. Thank you body.”
We all know how the endorphins produced through exercise make us feel better after a workout, but finding motivation to put those trainers on can be tricky if you’re already feeling low.
Speaking on the Working from Home with Stylist podcast earlier this month, fitness coach Joe Wicks gave his top tips for pushing through this.
Advising people to take their exercise in the morning, he said: “You have to remember that the motivation to exercise is at the end of the workout, when you’ve finished it, when you’ve done 20 minutes of something, or you’ve gone for a bike ride or walk – you feel better.”
If you continue to feel low and angry for a longer period of time, you can visit mental health charity Mind’s website for advice on how to look after your mental health during this time.
Image: Sarah Brick