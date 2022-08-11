What happens after we get rejected?

Losing out on a promotion, having your ideas shut down and feeling left out of a workplace clique are all common experiences within job rejection, which can often leave our confidence knocked and self-esteem on the ground. As our minds start to race through what it perceives are the reasons why (we’re not good enough, no one really likes us, we don’t have it in us to succeed), we can find ourselves in negative self-talk spirals that ultimately lead to unhelpful ruminating thoughts.

In a recent interview, actor Amanda Seyfried opened up about her experience of “devastating” job rejection and how she used the power of self-belief to overcome it.

“When I meet somebody who’s younger, like in their twenties, and they get rejected… by a job or something like that, it crushes them completely for a minute,” she told Porter. “Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I’m uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family.

“[That’s] not to say that I don’t get hurt in my job,” she continued. I lost out on a big role that I really wanted – [well], I thought I wanted.”