In the last few months, the world of work has changed unrecognisably. Homes, once sanctuaries away from the demands of work, have become live-in offices. We all hate Zoom. And our carefully curated career trajectories have rapidly been sent off course, leaving us feeling somewhat adrift.

“Lots of people are feeling stuck at the moment, like there’s no positive momentum. And you can see people’s confidence is wavering,” says co-founder of Amazing If, an award-winning career development platform, and author of bestselling business book , Sarah Ellis. “But if we use this time to pro-actively invest in ourselves, and in our skills, we’re gearing up to come out of the other side of this stronger and better equipped.”