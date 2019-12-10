This is how Hugh Grant reacted to Boris Johnson’s Love Actually spoof
- Anna Brech
Brexit, actually? Hugh Grant is not impressed by Boris Johnson’s parody of a Love Actually scene this week – and he says the decision to leave out a particular part of the original clip speaks volumes.
It’s the last week of the General Election countdown, which means campaigning has reached whole new – and somewhat hysterical – levels of enthusiasm.
Among those looking to grab the attention of voters in this final straight is the prime minister, Boris Johnson, who has turned to the time-honoured Christmas flick Love Actually for inspiration.
In “Brexit, actually”, Britain’s current leader has gifted his own singular spin to the scene where Andrew Lincoln appears outside Keira Knightley’s door to declare his secret love for her.
In his version, Johnson – predictably – promises to “get Brexit done” via a series of flash cards that play out to the tune of Silent Night.
Much like the man himself, Johnson’s spoof, posted on Twitter last night, has elicited both hilarity and derision from the public at large.
It’s fair to say that Hugh Grant falls firmly into the second category. Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, one of Love Actually’s actual stars – who played the role of prime minister in the 2003 romcom – praised the video’s “very high production values” (with perhaps a glimmer of sarcasm, we’ll let you decide).
But the actor also flagged a creative oversight in Johnson’s take on the scene.
“One of the cards from the original film that he didn’t hold up [read] ‘because at Christmas, you tell the truth,’” said Grant. “I just wondered whether the spin doctors in the Tory party thought that was a card that wouldn’t look too great in Boris Johnson’s hands.”
Grant, who goes under the moniker HackedOffHugh on Twitter, also retweeted a slightly altered edition of Johnson’s Brexit, actually starring none other than US President Donald Trump.
Grant has made no secret of his opposition to Brexit, the Tory party and Johnson himself – whom he labelled an “over-promoted rubber bath toy” following the prime minister’s decision to suspend parliament earlier this year.
The Four Weddings actor is currently campaigning on behalf of both Labour and Liberal Democrat candidates in London in an effort to drive forward a Remain alliance.
Image: Getty