This is how Hugh Grant reacted to Boris Johnson’s Love Actually spoof

In his version, Johnson – predictably – promises to “get Brexit done” via a series of flash cards that play out to the tune of Silent Night.

Much like the man himself, Johnson’s spoof, posted on Twitter last night, has elicited both hilarity and derision from the public at large.

It’s fair to say that Hugh Grant falls firmly into the second category. Speaking on Radio 4’s Today programme this morning, one of Love Actually’s actual stars – who played the role of prime minister in the 2003 romcom – praised the video’s “very high production values” (with perhaps a glimmer of sarcasm, we’ll let you decide).

But the actor also flagged a creative oversight in Johnson’s take on the scene.

“One of the cards from the original film that he didn’t hold up [read] ‘because at Christmas, you tell the truth,’” said Grant. “I just wondered whether the spin doctors in the Tory party thought that was a card that wouldn’t look too great in Boris Johnson’s hands.”