Hugh Grant just revealed his most underrated romcom is also his favourite one

Despite his recent TV roles in The Undoing and A Very English Scandal taking a more serious turn, we will always know Hugh Grant for being the king of romantic comedies.

After his breakthrough role in Four Weddings and a Funeral in the 90s, he went on to star in more beloved romcoms including Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually.

But there’s one film in his romcom cannon that we feel gets overlooked – and Grant has just talked about it.