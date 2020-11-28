Hugh Grant just revealed his most underrated romcom is also his favourite one
- Hollie Richardson
Here’s why you should probably watch Hugh Grant’s most underrated romcom, Music and Lyrics, this weekend.
Despite his recent TV roles in The Undoing and A Very English Scandal taking a more serious turn, we will always know Hugh Grant for being the king of romantic comedies.
After his breakthrough role in Four Weddings and a Funeral in the 90s, he went on to star in more beloved romcoms including Notting Hill, Bridget Jones’s Diary and Love Actually.
But there’s one film in his romcom cannon that we feel gets overlooked – and Grant has just talked about it.
Music and Lyrics was the 2007 film that Grant starred in opposite Drew Barrymore. It followed the story of a washed-up 80s pop star who is asked to write a new song for a teen pop icon. To do this, he enlists the help of the woman who waters his plants who is an unexpected genius lyricist.
It’s cheesy, predictable, dated, sweet and funny – all the essential ingredients of a great romcom. It also has one of the best opening scenes of a film ever (Grant’s 80s music video for Pop! Goes My Heart). Oh and the soundtrack is actually full of bangers that you’ve definitely secretly listened to while dancing around your bedroom.
And yet, it’s just a Grant film that no one really talks about that much. But the actor has just revealed that it’s actually one of his own favourite films.
“I’m amazed at how well they have stood the test of time in terms of people still wanting to see them. They’re scattered all over cable channels and streamers, so they must provide some service,” Grant told the Los Angeles Times when asked about his library of romcoms.
“There’s some that I’m particularly fond of, including a film called Music and Lyrics,” he added, before saying Adam Schlesinger, who wrote all the songs in the film, very sadly died of Covid-19 earlier this year.
But despite being so “fond” of the film, Grant explained that he took a break from Hollywood after its release: “Shortly after Music and Lyrics I just had enough.”
He then talked about the romcom that broke this short hiatus, Did You Hear About the Morgans?, and how it made him fully reassess his career: “I went back in 2009 and made another film. At that point, it wasn’t me giving up Hollywood. Hollywood gave me up because I made such a massive turkey with that film with Sarah Jessica Parker.
“Whether I wanted to or not after that, the days of being a very well-paid leading man were suddenly gone overnight. It was slightly embarrassing but it left life free for other things.”
And that explains why we next saw Grant take on a completely different kind of role alongside Meryl Streep in Florence Foster Jenkins.
If this has made you nostalgic for a Grant romcom, you can watch both Music and Lyrics and Did You Hear About the Morgans? on Netflix.
Images: Warner Bros.