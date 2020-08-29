Female writers have long fought for the visibility and credit they deserve on British TV. In 2018, an open letter from a large group of female screenwriters argued that TV drama was “overwhelmingly written by men”, while research published the same year showed that less than 15% of primetime episodes are predominantly written by women.

This representation gap perhaps explains why female friendship and partnership – even now – is not portrayed on TV in quite the same way that we recognise it as in real life.