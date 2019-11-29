Surprise, surprise: many more women than men want Trump to be impeached

Women have always been more likely to identify as Democrats, but since Trump’s election they’ve been leaving the Republican party in droves. Only 37% of women now identify as Republican. (Of that 37%, it must be said that 86% support Trump unequivocally.) There are only 13 congresswomen in the Republican party. Two of them have already announced that they will not be running for re-election in 2020.

The thing is, women don’t like Trump, and you can’t blame them for that. Trump has overseen some of the most egregious rollbacks in abortion law in the US, as states across the country seek to regulate safe abortions. His government has called for the separation of families at the US border. He continues to speak in sexist, gendered ways. Recently, Trump referred to Marie Yovanovitch, the former ambassador to the Ukraine, as “the woman” and not by her name.

No wonder, then, that 61% of women want to see Trump impeached. No wonder, then, that a record number of women are vying to run for president against Trump in 2020. No wonder, then, that women are set to be the deciding factor in how that election plays out.

If we were Trump, we’d be worried.