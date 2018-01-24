3 women reveal what it's really like to live with imposter syndrome

The syndrome appears to be more prevalent in high-achievers, with many outwardly successful people, including Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Maya Angelou and Albert Einstein, all reportedly experiencing it.

But what does living with imposter syndrome feel like on a day-to-day basis, and how do we know we have it?

“Oh, you pretty well know,” Kate Keenan, an occupational psychologist, tells stylist.co.uk.

“You’ll say to yourself, ‘Do they really mean me?’ when you are praised, and you will tend to say something like, ‘It was nothing, just lucky this time’, when in reality you are something of an expert.”

This is certainly a feeling that Helen*, who works for a construction firm in the UK, can relate to.

“I recently got a promotion and my immediate reaction was that I didn’t deserve it,” she explains.

“I thought everyone around me thought that I didn’t deserve it either. I was happy to go for the promotion but then, the minute I got it, I was like: this is wrong. It was really horrible, because I wanted to celebrate but all I could feel was guilt. I almost felt like I was winging it, and that they’d soon discover I was and take away the promotion.

“With imposter syndrome you always think about what other people think, too, so it’s difficult to internalise achievements. You also tend to think that everyone secretly thinks you’re fake.”