What are your views on the gender pay gap and how do you think it will be tackled in the future?

I feel very strongly about it. And one way [to tackle it] is to stop companies from concealing their pay gaps. So we’re making it obligatory for companies to show the discrepancies in pay, so that there’s absolute transparency. It’s not fair. There should be equal pay for equal work, irrespective of gender and all the rest of it.

Do you believe that the patriarchy is still prevalent in today’s society and if so what challenges do we face because of this as young women?

If, by patriarchy, you mean a system that insists on male dominance, I don’t think we have that. I think it has changed a huge amount – that’s why we have International Women’s Day. There is still implicit, unspoken discrimination – there’s not question about it. Basically, it’s so stupid – it means we are not releasing the potential, not allowing people in the country, to develop their talents in the way they could. It’s not just dumb: it’s wrong. It’s not strictly a patriarchy, but we’re not there yet.