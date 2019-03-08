4 inspiring women on what International Women’s Day means to them

It’s OK to have mixed feelings about International Women’s Day. What began in the early 20th century as a radical socialist feminist event has morphed – particularly over the last decade or so – into something sprawling, all-encompassing and occasionally murky in its message.

Is it supposed to be a celebration of womanhood, or a protest against gender inequality? Should we feel happy that women’s contributions to the world are being recognised, or cynical about the fact that we need a special day for this to happen? And when will fast fashion brands stop trying to flog us ‘feminist’ T-shirts made by low-paid women in low-income countries?

All of these questions are valid. But at is core, International Women’s Day still serves an important purpose. It forces conversations about women’s achievements and global gender inequality into the mainstream – and it invites people of all backgrounds, ages and genders to consider what they can do to make the world a more equal place for men and women.