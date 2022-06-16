What is the meaning of life?

For some, it’s power, money, love, family. Maybe it’s a mixture. I don’t believe there’s some grail that will explain it all. It’s experiencing life as fully as you can.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

It can change. The only way of keeping track is to emotionally audit yourself. You have a good guidance system inside you.

Where is your happy place?

The ocean with my son. With my boyfriend nearby, though he’s more of an observer of the ocean.