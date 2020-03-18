Cariad Lloyd on opening up about death and the supernatural

What is the meaning of life?

To accept there isn’t really a meaning, there’s just here and then there’s tomorrow. Do your best between those times.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

It’s sometimes best to avoid thinking about right and wrong and just think about the consequences of your actions.

Where is your happy place?

When pudding comes.

Nature or nurture?

Nature for trees and flowers, nurture for children and houseplants.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

I don’t think either are ideal goals, but it’s nice to be liked at first, then when they get to know you, full respect. Like when you first hear Dolly Parton and think, ‘Sure, great tune.’ But eventually you realise, we’re lucky to be alive at the same time as her.