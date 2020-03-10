So here we are… our 500th issue of Stylist, and what a half-millennium of magazines it has been. Ever since our 100th issue, it has become tradition to celebrate each ‘centenary’ by asking a different group of people to take over Stylist. Issue 100 was made by readers, 200 by celebrities, 300 by MPs and 400 by robots.

So this time, to mark the year of the Tokyo Games, we asked Olympians and Paralympians, past and present, to create their very own version of Stylist. One of my favourite things about this issue is getting inside the minds of some of the most dedicated and motivated people in the world, finding out more about the women behind the medals; from Dame Kelly Holmes’ penchant for afternoon tea and Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s love of Lizzo to Heather Fisher’s moving account of how rugby helped her overcome a crisis of confidence.