“A seismic shift is starting to take place in Iran thanks to the bravery of Iranian women”

For women living in Iran today, rights to self-determination and expression are severely restricted. They are not allowed to apply for a passport without male approval, or to travel outside of the country without seeking permission. They are not even permitted to sing or dance in public – values that are not only symbols of joy and expression, but intrinsic to our culture and heritage. When it comes to marriage, a girl can be forced to wed at the tender age of 13, and once married, seeking a divorce is incredibly challenging for a woman. Men, on the other hand, can officially be divorced by verbal affirmation. Once separated, women do not have rights to custody of their children, or benefits. These deeply unbalanced laws are woven into the fabric of society and have created an inherently uneven patriarchal and misogynistic society. Gender-based violence is rife, and “honour killings” are prevalent because of the beliefs that have bled into our society.

The severity of life in Iran today only makes the display of bravery even more astounding. Men and women are uniting under the common cause – some men shielding them from bullets, and many losing their lives in the streets. This is a unified and intergenerational fight for all our freedoms, with the aim of overthrowing an oppressive authoritarian regime that has failed its people economically, through bad governance and corruption and a military dictatorship that brutally silences and kills its people for demanding their basic rights. Young schoolgirls caught protesting have been taken to psychiatric centres for psychological evaluation. Massacres have taken place in Zahedan and Sanandaj, which are home to religious and ethnic minority groups who have historically been persecuted under the regime.