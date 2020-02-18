How many examples of interracial couples, featuring two people of colour, can you think of when it comes to film and television? Rae offered up one example: the 1991 film Mississippi Masala, starring Denzel Washington and Sarita Choudhury. Another might be the 1997 Cinderella, in which Brandy played the fairytale heroine and Paolo Montalbán her prince charming. More recently, there was the subplot pairing of Lucy Liu and Taye Diggs in Netflix’s romcom Set It Up.

There are other examples, but the list is not as long as it should be. All too often, romantic comedy as a genre has skewed white, even when depicting interracial romances. Rae – alongside other key Hollywood figures including director John Cho, who will follow up his Crazy Rich Asians success with an adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s gloriously diverse musical In The Heights later this year – wants to change that.

Rae, who made headlines earlier this year for her deadpan delivery of the Oscar nominations – “Congratulations to those men,” she quipped, when announcing the all-male suite of nominees in the category of Best Director – wants to make sure that diversity isn’t just the remit of actors of colour, though. Speaking to Variety, she said she was tired of answering questions about race.