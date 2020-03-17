What was it like playing a woman from this period?

I like Susan; she built a world that people were trying to stop her building and she had to move a lot of forces aside, male and female, to do so. That feels like a universal story to me: making space to create the life you want.

The costumes look exquisite but what was it like to wear them all day?

I was wearing shoes that added an extra foot to me, Spanx, and seven petticoats. It was heavy and it hurt my back, but there was a joy in it. I won’t complain but I couldn’t eat as much as I wanted to as the corset was so tight, and I like a burger. It also took 20 minutes to pee.