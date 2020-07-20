Our first IVF cycle failed two years ago. Thanks for the reminder, Facebook. From the consultation to the negative pregnancy test, it was a whirlwind. While my body had been present, my mind struggled to accept reality and simply checked out.

I’d spent so many years avoiding pregnancy and assumed everything would work out when we were ready.

It didn’t.

Two years, three clinics and four unsuccessful cycles later, we’re still waiting to receive a positive result. We’d hoped it’d happen this month so we could finally break the hope-and-heartbreak cycle that has become depressingly familiar, but no such luck.

Yet, we dare to dream. The advantage of all this experience is that we’re more resilient, better informed and more communicative. If I’d had my current knowledge, strength and support when we started our fertility journey, things might’ve been different. But it’s never too late to alter your approach, whether you’re considering IVF or have been on the TTC (Trying to Conceive) treadmill for years.