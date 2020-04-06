Jacinda Ardern has the perfect message for children worrying about the Easter Bunny during lockdown

“You’ll be pleased to know that we do consider both the Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny to be essential workers,” Ardern said. “But as you can imagine at this time they’re going to be potentially quite busy at home with their family as well and their own bunnies.

“So I say to the children of New Zealand if the Easter Bunny doesn’t make it to your household then we have to understand that it’s a bit difficult at the moment for the bunny to perhaps get everywhere.”

Ardern then went on to suggest ways children across the country could celebrate Easter even if the Easter Bunny was unable to make it to their house.