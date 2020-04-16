Now, in yet another iconic announcement, Ardern has revealed that her and her ministers will be taking a 20% pay cut for the next six months in a move of solidarity with people suffering from the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Today, I can confirm that myself, government ministers and public service chief executives will take a 20% pay cut for the next six months, as we acknowledge New Zealanders who are reliant on wage subsidies, have taken pay cuts and are losing their jobs as a result of Covid-19’s global pandemic,” she explained.

“We feel acutely the struggle that many New Zealanders are facing and so do the people that I work with on a daily basis.”