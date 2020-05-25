Empathy. Honesty. An ability to communicate clearly and without guile to her people.

There are many reasons why New Zealand leader Jacinda Ardern has shown herself to be a rare creature in the world of global politics and now we can add “calm in a crisis” to the list.

Having already deftly handled a regional outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic – New Zealand “effectively eliminated” the illness through strict lockdown measures introduced in mid-March – Ardern proved her crisis credentials in an entirely different context today, when an earthquake broke out while she was being interviewed live on-air.