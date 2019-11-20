Jacinda Ardern just summed up her refreshing approach to politics to Stephen Colbert

Colbert went to New Zealand to interview Ardern, as well as a few other of the country’s luminaries, as part of a weeklong trip. Colbert is a huge fan of the country, and not just because it’s the place that spawned his beloved Lord of the Rings. In particular, Colbert has expressed his respect for Ardern and the refreshing way she approaches politics.

During their interview, Colbert asked Ardern about how she went about banning assault rifles in the aftermath of the 2019 Christchurch shooting.

“We’re pragmatists in New Zealand,” Ardern explained. “So when it was described to me the weapons that were used and how easily they were obtained my immediate reaction was that can’t stand, it has to change. I needed the votes of three political parties in order to do it, but I didn’t think I would even need to ask them if they thought the same thing so I just went out there and said our laws will change. And in the end every single member of parliament except for one voted for that change.”