Even those people who have been married for years are discovering new things about themselves and their partner during quarantine. Indeed, despite having been married for over 20 years, Jada Pinkett Smith says lockdown has forced her to look at her relationship with her partner Will Smith “differently”.

Speaking in a preview clip for her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip star is shown sitting down with her daughter Willow and mum Adrienne to discuss the impact quarantine can have on our relationships.