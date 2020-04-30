Relationships in lockdown: Jada Pinkett Smith says quarantine has forced her to look at her marriage “differently”
Lauren Geall
Speaking in a preview clip for the latest episode of Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith said the coronavirus lockdown had led her to look at her relationship with Will Smith “differently”.
If there’s one thing lockdown has forced all of us to do, it’s reassess the things that really matter to us.
Whether you’re single, isolating with a partner or in a new long distance relationship, the coronavirus outbreak has given us time to think about (and sometimes reconsider) our relationships.
Even those people who have been married for years are discovering new things about themselves and their partner during quarantine. Indeed, despite having been married for over 20 years, Jada Pinkett Smith says lockdown has forced her to look at her relationship with her partner Will Smith “differently”.
Speaking in a preview clip for her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip star is shown sitting down with her daughter Willow and mum Adrienne to discuss the impact quarantine can have on our relationships.
“It’s challenging,” she says. “You’re forced to look at things differently.”
Admitting that her impulse is to go straight to “fight,” Pinkett Smith also revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has led her to realise some things about her marriage.
“One of the things I realise is that I don’t know Will at all,” she admits.
The episode, titled How Your Relationship Can Survive Quarantine, also features advice from intimacy expert Michaela Boehm.
This isn’t the first time Pinkett Smith has opened up about her relationship. In a 2019 interview with People magazine, the actor and businesswoman explained how she had reached a breaking point in her relationship just after her 10-year anniversary which had forced her to reclaim her independence.
“I had to really take time out for me and figure out what I wanted for myself,” she said. “I had to kind of put everyone aside and ask, ‘What would I do every day if it was just Jada?’ I literally had no idea.
“I am kind of a ride-or-die chick. I just knew with the kind of love that Will and I share — which is beyond romantic love — that we could transform our union and figure out how to re-create what we had.”
She added: “The journey between Will and me… we have come to such a beautiful place. I feel like we have a stronger bond than we even had in the beginning.”
The latest episode of Red Table Talk is available to stream on Facebook Watch now.
