From Pretty Woman to Cinderella, some of our favourite fairy tales about love end with the happy couple shacking up – but they rarely follow said couples beyond the sunset and into the realities of their lives.

If they did, they’d likely find a litany of petty squabbles, third party flirtations, rows about the bin and more of the kind of endless on-off moments that punctuate most long-term relationships.

The problem is, we never talk about these tensions. We assume a marriage or long-term relationship is a done deal: the happy ever after we should aspire to. And the truth, of course, is a lot more complicated.