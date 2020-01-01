Jade Thirlwall has a powerful message for every woman struggling with self-hatred

Sometimes it’s only with the benefit of hindsight that we can see things as they really are.

This is often the case when it comes to how we see ourselves, as most of us tend to be too hard on ourselves and it’s only upon reflection that we realise we should have been kinder.

This is something Jade Thirlwall knows first-hand. Despite being a member of Little Mix, and regularly belting out female-championing, self-empowering lyrics, the singer has been there too.