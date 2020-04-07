It’s an important message, and one that this writer will certainly be sticking on a Post-It note and keeping on her desk. Since the coronavirus pandemic sent the nation into lockdown, eating disorder charities have seen a spike in the number of calls, with many struggling with the changes in their routine, eating and exercise habits.

While we stay indoors to slow the spread of coronavirus, protect the world around us and our NHS, it’s important not to forget to be kind to ourselves too, and look after our own mental health.

We don’t need to be productive, we don’t need to go on a mission of self-improvement, and we certainly don’t need to be worrying about losing weight. As many people will tell you on Twitter, “This is a global pandemic, not a bank holiday.”

We’re all in this together and, like Jameela says, “at some point this horror will all definitely end and we will have to get through the vast change in society together with as much patience, self love, and humanity as we can muster.”