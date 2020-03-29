As countries all over the world spend another weekend in lockdown, many of us are just beginning to come to terms with the idea that this will be our reality for the foreseeable future.

Just this morning (29 March), the government’s leading epidemiology adviser professor Neil Ferguson warned that the UK must stay in lockdown until June to curb the threat of coronavirus.

With so many of us adapting to spending time indoors over the coming months, it’s only natural that people have been brainstorming how best to spend this period. For some, this is the perfect time to write that book they’ve been putting off starting, while for others, lockdown is a great opportunity to take an online course and develop their skills. You might even have plans to spruce up your home or flex your baking muscles.